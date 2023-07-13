Katsimberis fraud trial hits snag

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correpondent

The Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Micheal Reza has told the court that George Katsimberis’ fraud trial might not be completed during our lifetime due to postponements.

This comes after Katsimberis’s lawyer, Advocate Tinomudaishe Chinyoka had submitted that he wished for a postponement of the matter since he was not feeling well.

Responding to the submissions by Advocate Chinyoka, Mr Reza said the history of this case is littered with postponements.

“With the pace at which we are going with this matter, I don’t think we will be able to finish it during our lifetime,” he said.

Mr Reza however, said he had no reason to doubt that the defence is unwell.

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro deferred the matter to August 10.

During the last sitting, Katsimberis’ second bid to have the services of a Greek interpreter hit another brick wall after it was dismissed.

Katsimberis, who has been in and out of courts following all proceedings in English, had applied the services of a Greek interpreter in making an application for referral to the Apex Court of his matter.

In dismissing the application, Mrs Guwuriro Muchuchuti concurred with the State in that she was functus officio (not being able to entertain the same court application) as she once dismissed this application.

She further ruled that a judicial officer cannot hear the same matter twice.

“This court has become functus officio, therefore the application is hereby dismissed,” she said.