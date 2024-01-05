Katsimberis fraud trial hits snag, magistrate not available

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The fraud trial of George Katsimberis has been deferred to January 10, following indications that the presiding magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro is not available.

Katsembiris is facing allegations of duping a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale, Harare.

During the previous sitting, the magistrate reprimanded George Katsimberis after he described words that were said by Deputy Prosecutor General Mr Michael Reza as crazy.

Katsimberis is making an application for referral of his case to the Constitutional Court.

Katsimberis said he wanted a Greek interpreter because the language that is used in court is not the language that he uses every day.

He also said he wanted his trial to be televised because it was being falsely reported by the media.

Katsimberis went on to accuse Mr Reza of making several lies before the courts.

“He does improper things and gets back up from the media,” he said.

He further submitted that Mr Reza boosts his ego by saying improper things to give news to the media.