Katsande appointed Zim ambassador to UK

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Retired Colonel Christian Katsande Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The appointment was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on April 10, general notice 184A of 2018.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act, 2013, appointed Rtd Colonel Christian M. Katsande as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” said Dr Sibanda.

Col Katsande, a retired soldier, is a former military attaché to Britain, where he served as a diplomatic green-horn in the 1980s.

Relations between Zimbabwe and Britain are set to improve following the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe has been invited to the Commonwealth Heads of State Summit that begins in Britain today and ends on Sunday, albeit on observer status ahead of planned re-admission into the bloc before year-end.

Recently, British Prime Minister Theresa May was impressed by statements made by President Mnangagwa on economic and political reforms, which have sent important signals around the world about the country’s readiness for investment.

Prime Minister May sent her envoy Mr Rory Stewart, who was then Minister of State for Africa, to meet President Mnangagwa a few hours after his inauguration on November 24 last year.

In February, Prime Minister May sent another envoy, Mrs Harriet Baldwin, who succeeded Mr Stewart as Minister of State for Africa, to meet President Mnangagwa.

Mrs Baldwin said Zimbabwe and Britain were on the cusp of a major diplomatic breakthrough that could see the two countries soon engaging in various investment ventures underpinned on mutual benefit and interest.

She was in Zimbabwe making her first overseas official visit following her appointment as Minister of State for Africa in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Mrs Baldwin held a meeting with President Mnangagwa and discussed wide-ranging issues on mutual relations and the new era in Zimbabwe.

Rtd Col Katsande has been serving as deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President responsible for policy formulation, analysis and co-ordination.