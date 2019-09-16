Katema plays down Golden Boot

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS striker Evans Katema says winning the Golden Boot will be a dream come true, but he won’t enjoy it if the Glamour Boys fail to finish the season strongly.

The dreadlocked star, who joined from Mushowani Stars in July, netted his 10th goal of the season in the team’s 1-1 draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga on Saturday.

Only former Chicken Inn striker Clive Augusto, who left for South Africa while on 14 goals, has scored more than Katema.

But he has played down suggestions he is gunning for the Premiership’s top scorers award.

Instead, he said his priority is about helping DeMbare achieve their objectives.

The Glamour Boys have revived their campaign and are only six points off leaders ZPC Kariba with 11 games still to be played before the season ends.

“I’m happy with the scoring form that l find myself in and I will enjoy it for as long as it helps my team achieve their targets,’’ said Katema.

“One thing for sure is, the team comes first. I will do everything to the best of my abilities to ensure that the team get what they want.

“If it means I find opportunities in front of goal to bang goals for the team, I will do that but, in situations where I have to create chances for teammates, I will also do that.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the team. As a club, we have our objectives and goals. We work within that framework and every individual knows the role they must play to see to it that those set targets are met.’’

He said the team will always come first for him.

“If I win the Golden Boot award, well it will be a dream come true, but the point is I don’t cherish individual honours ahead of the club,’’ he said.

“I am Evans Katema, a Dynamos striker, and I should score and create goals for Dynamos.

“The team comes first and we all know it. If I am well positioned to score, I have to and if I need to pass I should do that.

“We are not chasing individual glory but rather working hard to put Dynamos back to where they belong.”

Katema debuted for Dynamos late in July against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium having been snapped from financially-crippled Mushowani a week earlier.

His former club continued to punch above their weight with a 2-1 win over Chapungu in the other league match yesterday.

Katema has since provided five assists and three goals for Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges to add to the six and seven which he had delivered for Mushowani.

He is one of the key reasons Dynamos have gone for 11 league games without defeat.

In only his debut Premiership season, at the age of 30, Katema has been one of the key figures illuminating the local scene.

He is part of the Warriors CHAN squad to play Lesotho next week after being also involved in the last round.

The Premiership race took another twist at the weekend when ZPC Kariba powered their way back to the top courtesy of the draw. They are now on 40 points, one ahead of champions FC Platinum who still have a game in hand. Chicken Inn slipped into third place on 38 points.