Kasuza injured again, ruled out of Sri Lank’s Test match

Sports Reporter

For the second time in as many games, Zimbabwe opening batsman Kevin Kasuza has been ruled out of the remainder of the current Test match against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club after being diagnosed with mild concussion.

Timycen Maruma comes in as his replacement.

Just like in the first Test match last week, Kasuza was today struck on his helmet while fielding at short-leg.

He was rushed to hospital and tests confirmed he had been concussed.

Although he is stable, medical staff will continue monitoring