Takunda Maodza – News Editor

FORMER Zanu-PF political commissar and G40 cabalist Mr Saviour Kasukuwere arrived in Harare today after spending six months and six days in self-imposed exile.

Mr Kasukuwere, who came aboard the South African Airways, landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport midday.

In an interview, Mr Kasukuwere said he was staying out of politics. He denied reports suggesting he was coming to lead the National Patriotic Front (NPF).

