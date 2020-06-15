Kasukuwere hires Kunaka to evict farmer

Breaking News
The Herald

Herald Reporter

FORMER Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere has allegedly hired a gang led by former ruling party youth leader Jim Kunaka to evict Mazowe district war veterans’ chairman Cde Elfanos Madzimunye from his Concorpia Farm recently, ZBC reported last night.

Kunaka said he was enforcing a court order that was granted at High Court in Kasukuwere’s favour, but the matter is now before the Supreme Court on appeal.

In any case enforcement of court orders has to be done by State officials, in particular eviction orders are done by the Sheriff.

Cde Madzimunye says he was allocated the farm by Government.

“I was not given the chance to speak. They said they were giving me 48 hours to vacate the farm. I then approached the Supreme Court with an appeal, which would then override the High Court Order.

“We are now living in fear,” said Madzimunye.

Kunaka and his team reportedly attacked people at the farm leaving Madzimunye’s son nursing injuries.

Mashonaland Central war veterans’ chairman Cde Sam Parirenyatwa expressed concern over the development.

“We are deeply concerned. What they are simply saying is that they are waiting for orders from their superiors.

“Do they have to wait for orders from someone who is perpetrating criminal activities?” he asked.

Kunaka has, however, remained adamant and turned a blind eye on the Supreme Court appeal saying Madzimunye must leave the farm.

“I hope Madzimunye will vacate the place peacefully and return to where he came from and wait for the court papers,” he said.

