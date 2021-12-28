Karoi gas station robbed US$51 000, car

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Karoi are investigating an armed robbery case in which four unidentified men pounced on Engen gas station and vanished with over US$51 000 and a car on Boxing Day.

Acting provincial police spokesman, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident but referred questions to national spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyati.

However, a statement from the ZRP said it was, “Investigating an armed robbery case that occurred at a Service Station in Karoi at around 0300 hours last Sunday when four unidentified men attacked the manager, his family, security and took more than USD 51 500 cash and a VW Golf vehicle.”

The robbery comes barely a few days after a gang of armed men attacked a Mukuru money agency housed inside Zapalala Wholesale in Chegutu, firing several shots in the air before stealing at least US$17 000.