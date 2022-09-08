Kariba housing situation strained

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

Kasese Housing Project in Kariba is a slice of paradise that just refuses to be enjoyed as it runs from one hurdle to another, stalling development.

Viewed as the key to decongesting several townships in the town, Kasese Housing Project has left more than 1 000 stand owners stranded.

Beneficiaries are now looking up to the Government to facilitate the resumption of servicing to pave way for them to start building.

“Some of us bought these stands at Kasese in 2010 under Pinnacle Holdings but to date, we have not been able to start building,” said Mr Jasper Terera.

Work had resumed in 2021 with the gravelling of roads but the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) issued an order stopping the progress saying Kariba Municipality did not have an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority had challenged the Municipality’s claim to the land while the Airports Company of Zimbabwe said the project fell withing the 4km red zone from the Kariba International Airport.

However, EMA has since issued an EIA certificate but work has not yet resumed.

Sources in council said works were not expected to resume this year owing to the impending rain season.

“The roads that had been cleared need to be reworked when work resume and with the rains coming in a few weeks from now, it is not possible to start,” said a council official.

Kariba has a population of nearly 30 000 people with only 6 000 properties, some of which are industrial, which has resulted in high rentals.

Residents are pinning their hopes on the Kasese project to decongest townships such as Mahombekombe and Nyamhunga which were built mostly as single quarters.