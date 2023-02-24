Kariba flights boon for tourism growth

Kariba Tourism and Business Indaba coordinator Mr Cephas Shonhiwa said: “We see a positive thrust towards the development of tourism and the coming in of fastjet will go a long way in addressing one of our destinations’ Achilles Heel, which is accessibility.

Walter Nyamukondiwa–Kariba Bureau

TOURISM has been low at Kariba since there is no scheduled air service to the town, but flights are set to resume next month, with chartered flights starting on March 2 before the launch of scheduled flights by fastjet on March 27, to address accessibility challenges that have dogged the destination over the years.

Businesspeople, especially tourism operators, have welcomed the resumption of flights into Kariba, which comes barely a week after the launch of the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy.

The strategy is set to reposition Kariba as a competitive tourism combo steeped in mystery, man-made features including Lake Kariba, Mana Pools and culture, among others.

Kariba is seen as “Zimbabwe’s Best Kept Secret”.

Kariba Tourism and Business Indaba coordinator Mr Cephas Shonhiwa said: “We see a positive thrust towards the development of tourism and the coming in of fastjet will go a long way in addressing one of our destinations’ Achilles Heel, which is accessibility.

“Business is going to support the new airline like we did with KuvaAir. We just hope they are here to stay and we will grow the destination together.”

Another operator, Mr Justin Mabhena, said the new airline would help increase traffic to Kariba as it covers Victoria Falls and Hwange.

“These are distinct destinations with unique attractions to offer and Kariba is no exception. Victoria Falls is a major drawcard for tourists and visitors would also want to experience what Kariba has to offer,” said Mr Mabhena.

fastjet is set to introduce flights connecting Kariba and Hwange, with Harare and Victoria Falls.

Yesterday, fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Nunurai Ndawana the airline will be launching flights to Kariba from Harare and Victoria Falls on March 27.

“We are delighted to connect Kariba with both the economic and tourism hubs of Zimbabwe in Harare and Victoria Falls.

“These flights will provide visitors to Kariba with a scheduled and reliable flight operation,” said Mr Ndawana.

Tour operators say air services will improve tourist arrivals from South Africa, one of Zimbabwe’s major source markets.

While the South African market prefers driving into World Heritage Site Mana Pools, the international visitors prefer to fly.

Kariba will be the hub for other small airlines taking visitors to remote airstrips along the Zambezi Valley.

Another airline, Mack Air, is expected to link Kariba and other destinations along the Zambezi Valley, including Mana Pools, with Kariba as a stopover.

The development follows the suspension of services by KuvaAir, which maintained a twice weekly flight schedule.

Since fastjet already has flights between Harare and Johannesburg, this makes it easier for tourists to connect to Kariba, Victoria Falls and Hwange.

It takes around 45 minutes to fly to Kariba from Harare and at least six hours by road.

Mr Mabhena said the development was a challenge for tour operators to come up with packages.

“This is an opportunity for tour operators to come up with inclusive and varied packages that improve the overall experience for the visitor,” said Mr Mabhena.

“With accessibility through road being a major challenge owing to deterioration of roads caused by the incessant rains, air services are a major boost. We need to come up with complete packages.”