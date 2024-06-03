Kariba Carnival lives up to its billing

Some of the exhibitors at the Carnival

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

WITH over 21 exhibitors and a heavy line-up of music artistes, the inaugural Kariba Carnival held from Thursday to Saturday last week fulfilled expectations.

The festival, which is expected to be held annually, is a replica of the annual Victoria Falls Carnival that attracts people from as far as Europe and the Middle-East.

The Kariba event was organised by Samanyanga Village in conjunction with Zimpapers’ Mashonaland West radio station, Platinum FM.

Some of the exhibitors at the event included corporates like CABS, Econet, NSSA and local small to medium enterprises.

Kujata-jata hit maker, DT Bio Mudimba, provided entertainment and his Tonga lyrics managed to lure music lovers from the Zambian side.

Not to be outdone was Nicholas ‘Madzibaba’ Zakaria who also mesmerised the crowd.

Founder of the Kariba Carnival, Mr Paul Marimberimbe, said although they failed to realise profits from the inaugural event, they hope to use the lessons learnt at the next events.

