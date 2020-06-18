Karate Union prepare for future

Ellina Mhlanga Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Karate Union technical director, full contact, Kumbirai Musinami says they have lined up some seminars, beginning early next month.

Musinami, who was appointed technical director for full-contact for a second term in April, says they were preparing for the future and resumption of karate.

“There are a number of things lined up. For now, we have scheduled a referees seminar and capacity-building for all referees,’’ said Musimani.

‘’And, we also have scheduled an all-seniors training administration workshop.

“Chances are that the first stage will be done online while the next stage depends on the position and directives on Covid-19 containment.

“First, is the instructors and senior belt holders seminars, which are going to be online, targeting competition rules, technical dynamics, that is, new techniques being used currently.

“The first one will be early July. We will also assess the impact of the Covid-19 on our athletes.”

Musinami wants to see full contact karate growing from strength to strength and is optimistic, considering the past achievements by some of their members at regional and international level.

He pointed out that they are already working on areas of concern together with chief referee, Tendai Marange to ensure their officials are equipped with the required skills to perform their duties.

“We have already had a meeting to evaluate and outline the content of our referees seminar. Once done, it’s aimed at capacity building for full contact referees. Our chief referee Shihan Tendai Marange is overseeing that,” said Musinami.

The ongoing initiatives are in line with the karate mother body’s goals as they are looking at long-term athlete development, development of technical officials who have a vital role in the growth of the sport as well as administrators and the image of organisation to increase visibility.

The ZKU technical director also said they have instructed their members to work on the 10-year-plan requirements that will help shape the direction of the sport and should take advantage of the lockdown to do the groundwork.

“Currently we have instructed all styles to work on the 10-year-plan requirements this will, once completed, give us a road map for our activities. And we are using this lockdown period to work on the 10-year plan.

“We are looking and strengthening our national team through various preparatory programmes and also capacitating the instructors to work with athletes in line with international standards.

“This will be closely monitored by our panel of coaches and technical team,” added Musinami.