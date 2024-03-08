Kapembere Primary School closed due to lack of water and toilets

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has closed Kapembere Primary School in Shamva due to lack of water and sanitation facilities.

Another school in Shamva, Mutumba Primary School is under surveillance.

Cholera cases in Shamva are rapidly increasing amid fears that the district might soon become a hotspot.

Speaking at the provincial development committee meeting, the provincial medical director Dr Clemence Tshuma said although Mazowe and Bindura have the highest number of cases, Shamva might soon overtake.

Suspicions are that Mazowe River might be the conduit of the disease.

He said Rushinga and Guruve have the least cholera cases so far.

“We have closed Kapembere Primary School while Mutumba Primary School is

under surveillance due to lack of water and toilets. The learners are contracting the disease and bringing it home to their grandparents who are guidance to some of them,” he said.

He said this is leading to more death of females aged between 50 years and above 70.He added that the provincial Civil Protection Unit is active in the fight against cholera.

“The province received 24 motorcycles from the ministry and they were distributed to districts,” he said.

“Assessment of sanitary facilities and advising on appropriate sanitary methods for disposal of human waste is ongoing. Assessment of water and sanitation coverage of the affected villages is being conducted.

“Distribution of NFIs, water containers and soap for hand washing hygiene is being done for affected and surrounding households. Water point committees are being strengthened in the community.”

Yesterday, 27 new suspected case were reported, three in Mazowe, 17 in Shamva, two in Mt Darwin and five in Bindura.

About 2 970 cases and 90 deaths were reported since October last year.