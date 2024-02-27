Kante turns to Magaya for counselling

Bruce Chikuni Sports Reporter

UNDER-FIRE Dynamos midfielder, Tanaka “Kante Shandirwa on Monday went back to his parent club Yadah for counselling by Prophet Walter Magaya after a nightmare start to the 2024 season.

Shandirwa is at Dynamos on loan from Yadah.

He has been grabbing the limelight for the wrong reasons during the off-season and recently in their loss at the hands of Ngezi Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup.

Some were not happy with how he has been presenting himself on the pitch and others have started questioning the club’s coach, Genesis Mangombe’s capacity to control the 24-year-old’s temperamental problem.

Shandirwa told Zimpapers Sports that Magaya phoned him Monday afternoon after learning about his unbecoming behaviour and their meeting lasted for almost four hours.

“I was invited by Prophet Magaya and he wanted to check if I’m okay. He said what he is hearing about me could destroy everything that I have worked for in the blink of an eye and he is not ready to process the pain.

“I respect his passion for seeing me reach as far as I can, and I’m going to try my best to do everything he advised me to do.”

Shandirwa said he is now a changed man and he has shifted his focus to help Dynamos win the league championship.

“I’m human and sometimes I make mistakes without knowing, and I’m happy to have people like Prophet Magaya, who showed up to open my eyes.

“We spoke for a good time and I want to guarantee everyone, who is concerned about the lifestyle I chose that I’m now a changed man.

“I also want to thank everyone who has been supporting me, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make them proud.

“I’m now focusing on improving myself to be better than the player I was last season, and I want to assure Dynamos fans that this is our season.”