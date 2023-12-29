Kamungeremu urges athletes to work hard

Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe athletes commission chairperson Dickson Kamungeremu believes more competitions on the local scene will go a long way in preparing athletes for major events.NAAZ have indicated, that for the upcoming 2024 season, they would want to hold more local events to prepare for regional, continental and international events lined up for the year.

Kamungeremu said the move by the national association is important for preparing athletes for the bigger stage.

“The more you race the more you are mentally prepared for bigger events. So the association trying to give us more races is positive because it allows athletes to adequately gauge their progress.

“We are therefore encouraging athletes to compete in local competitions as much as possible and to take the national events seriously,” said Kamungeremu.

He urged athletes to work hard.

“Work hard, prepare adequately, 2024 is packed with events and so we will need to call on athletes that are prepared to compete for the country on the national, regional and international stage,” said Kamungeremu.

Some of the major competitions on the 2024 calendar include the African Games, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.