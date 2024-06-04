Kamungeremu staying positive ahead of NAAZ Champs

Sports Reporter

AS the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe Track and Field Inter-Provincial Championships get closer, sprinter Dickson Kamungeremu promises to give it his best.The championships will be staged at White City Stadium in Bulawayo this Saturday.

Kamungeremu is one of the several seasoned athletes that will be part of Harare province’s team.

The national meet is the final selection event for the team to compete at the Africa Senior Championships later on this month in Cameroon.

Kamungeremu is up for 100m and a 4x100m relay.

“I am expecting it to be very competitive. So I have to bring my A game, I am ready for it.

“It is my goal to be part of the team for the African Championships. I am confident that I will make it.

“I believe in myself and it would mean a lot for me to be part of the team and hopefully get another medal for the country,” said Kamungeremu.

He was part of the 4x100m relay team that won a bronze medal at the previous edition of the African Championships held in Mauritius in 2022.