Kamhuka ready for Warriors call

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

With new Warriors coach, Zdravko “Loga’’ Logarusic’s work permit out, the focus is now on his first squad for next month’s back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria.

His first selection is likely to overlook local players who are still on a pre-season break, and several stars playing abroad might get a chance to make an impression.

Former Dynamos defender, Victor Kamhuka, is one of them.

He has been doing very well for his club Ayeyawady United in the Myanmar National League.

Kamhuka says he is no longer the same player who used to play for Dynamos.

“I have been following the national team since I was a child and my dream is always to be part of the team,” he told The Herald.

“The guys back home have been doing very well and I will be happy to be part of the team as we push for World Cup qualification and AFCON.

“I think I have improved immensely since I started playing abroad, the training methods here are different from the ones back home and the resources here help us to improve.

“I have settled very well at the new club and my wish is to help the Warriors do well on the global stage.

“I have played with, and against most of the players that are being called for the Warriors and, if called into camp by the coaches, I do not think I will have a problem in settling.

“We have a new coach and we just need to adjust to his philosophy to do well and I do not think that will be a problem since most of the players are playing professional football abroad.’’

The 28-year-old joined the Fishermen at the start of this year.

He has played in all five league games and they have won four and conceded just two goals.