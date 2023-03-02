Kambucha maker loses US$3 700 to armed robbers

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for eight armed robbers who raided a herbal beverages manufacturing company, Kambucha Holdings and stole US$3 700 early yesterday morning.

The eight robbers attacked and disarmed a security guard before holding hostage, eight employees who were at the company premises in Graniteside.

They then ransacked the offices and forced open a safe where they stole the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with an alleged armed robbery incident which occurred at Kambucha Holdings, Harare at 1.35am today (yesterday) where US$3 702 was stolen.

“Eight suspects who were armed attacked a security guard, took his firearm and held hostage eight workers before ransacking the Administration block and forced open a safe. More details will be availed as investigations continue,” he said.

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide prompting police to beef up their CID Crack Teams countrywide.

Some of the armed robbers were arrested while others are still at large.

Last month, six armed robbers got away with more than US$4 500, cellphones and vehicles after attacking two families in separate incidents in Harare.

In the first robbery, Mr Peter Rumbidzai (39) of Grannary Phase 3, was attacked by three armed robbers at Grannary Phase 4 turnoff at around 1130pm.

Mr Rumbidzai received a phone call from his customer Darlington Muungani who wanted to pay for meat he had been supplied.

The two agreed to meet at a place known as Pafence along Lake Chivero Road.

Mr Rumbidzai drove down with his girlfriend, but as he was approaching Grannary Phase 4 Turnoff, he saw his customer’s vehicle approaching from the other side and signalled him to stop by flashing his lights, Insp Chakanza said.

The other vehicle stopped and Mr Rumbidzai went over to the parked vehicle only to find it was occupied by three unknown men, one wearing a grey shirt similar to that of a police uniform.

Two of the robbers produced pistols and dragged him to the back of the vehicle and made him lie down. They then dragged his girlfriend and bundled her into the same vehicle before tying the hands and legs of the two.

The robbers searched Mr Rumbidzai and stole US$2 050 cash and drove to Whitehouse Shopping Centre where they left the two tied up in Mr Rumbidzai’s vehicle, but took his car keys. They managed to untie themselves and a report was made to the police.

The same night, Darlington Muungani (36) of Kuwadzana Extension and Tatenda Manhattan (23), were attacked, also by three armed robbers at around 9pm.

Police said the two closed their shop before they drove home and when they arrived at Tatenda Manhattan’s house, three robbers emerged and attacked them.

One of the robbers went to the driver’s door while the other two went to the passenger door and took over control of the motor vehicle.

Police said one of the robbers drove the car while the other two robbers pushed the two out of the vehicle threatening them with death if they were not going to cooperate.

One produced a pistol and then the gang searched their two captives and took the Nissan Caravan AEH 2710, US$2 500, $20, Ultra and Samsung N12 cellphones, brown pushes, a wallet and a hand bag.

The robbers assaulted their captives demanding more cash and asked whether they had any cash at home.

The gang strapped both complainants using a tape on their mouths. They used a tape to tie their hands and legs.

After driving for some time they were dropped in the bush and the gang drove off at high speed.

The two managed to untie themselves and discovered that they had been dumped in the Lake Chivero area near Safari Lodge.

On their way to the police they saw their vehicle dumped at Whitehouse Shopping Centre.

They checked inside and recovered their cellphones. A report was made of Whitehouse Police Post.