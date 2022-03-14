Kamambo has case to answer: Court

Kamambo has case to answer: Court Felton Kamambo

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

 

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande today dismissed suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo’s application for discharge at the close of State case saying evidence led during trial by the State shows that he has a case to answer.

 

In a ruling read on her behalf by regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, Mrs Makwande said Kamambo needs to explain himself on allegations of bribing ZIFA councillors to vote him into the top seat during the December 2018 elections.

 

Kamambo is charged with bribery.

