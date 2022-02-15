Kamambo granted stringent bail

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo and two other executives, Philemon Machana and Stanley Chapeta, were yesterday barred from acting on behalf of the association until their trial on fraud allegations is complete.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje also barred Kamambo, Machana and Chapeta from visiting Zifa’s headquarters, before releasing them on $100 000 bail each.

The trio was also ordered to report every Friday at their nearest police stations and not to interfere with witnesses.

They are jointly charged with two other executives Joseph Mamutse and Brighton Malandule on fraud charges after they allegedly used ZIFA letterheads to suspend members of the association’s congress. Mamutse and Malandule were released on free bail.

The State led by Mr Ephraim Zinyandu had opposed granting bail to Kamambo, Machana and Chapeta, saying they were likely to interfere with investigations.

“We fear that they may interfere with evidence, abscond and that they may commit further offences related to the charges they are facing,” he said.

Mr Zinyandu said police needed to record statements from 15 witnesses whom they feared Kamambo and his accomplices might interfere with.

“All witnesses are juniors in terms of the office they hold compared to the accused persons,” he said. “The accused are suspended ZIFA board members and they control ZIFA by virtue of their offices. Allegations are that they purported to be in charge of ZIFA at the time they were suspended. They managed to have access to ZIFA letters and managed to write suspension letters.

“That alone is an indicator that they have capacity and power to interfere with evidence.”

Mr Zinyandu said Kamambo and his accomplices could easily tamper with evidence once granted bail.

He then called an investigating officer handling the matter, Detective Assistant Inspector Dumezwe Mahlangu to substantiate his submissions.

Through their lawyers Mr Admire Rubaya and Mr Malvern Mapako, Kamambo, Machana and Chapeta said the State’s case was weak and lacked all essential elements to constitute fraud charges. They also contented that they were supposed to be treated fairly after Mamutse and Malandule were granted free bail.

“These charges are nothing, but an abuse of criminal justice system,” said Mr Rubaya.

“There are certain people who have engaged in a ‘lawfare’ to dislodge the accused from their positions and think that they are better leaders than these in court today.”

Mr Rubaya said his clients would not interfere with witnesses as ZIFA House was guarded by police and there was no way they could access the offices.

On November 16, 2021, the SRC suspended the entire ZIFA executive committee for alleged gross incompetence and misappropriation of the association’s funds.

The consequence of the suspension of the executive committee was that they had no authority to transact any business on behalf of ZIFA, whether verbal or in writing.

After the suspension, and during the period between January and February this year, the five, acting in connivance and knowing that they were on suspension, allegedly wrote various letters on ZIFA letterheads purporting to be ZIFA executive committee members.

The letters were allegedly signed by Mamutse, who also purported to be the chief executive officer of ZIFA.

It is alleged that the letters were addressed to various members of the ZIFA congress suspending them from their positions.

As a result of suspensions by the five, members of the ZIFA congress were allegedly incapacitated and unable to execute their tasks on behalf of the association.

The court heard that Kamambo and his team’s actions affected sponsorship of football clubs in the country, especially those in the Premier Soccer League. It is alleged that their actions also caused prejudice to the good administration of ZIFA.

Kamambo and his accomplices are expected back in court on March 31.