Kamambo applies for discharge

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo who stands accused of bribing councillors who voted him into the top post has applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

In his application, Kamambo argues that the State failed to prove the essential elements of the crime. He also said the State failed to prove a case against him.

“The charge is clear that the allegation is that the Zimbabwe Football Association Electoral Committee is the principal and the voters are the agents, The investigating officer who testified as the last state witness was clear that the principal was the Zimbabwe Football Association members or affiliates and the agents were the representatives of these members. As such, the State failed to prove its own charge. The State witnesses contradict the charge sheet, “reads Kamambo’s application.

He went on submitting that at the close of the State case the State indicated that it was abandoning all its other counts and was left with only 12 counts as against the accused.

” It is submitted that all the 12 State witnesses denied ever receiving a bribe from the accused.” “All the State witnesses denied ever being induced in any way by the accused. All the State witnesses denied ever receiving consideration from the accused for them to vote in a particular way in the election, “reads the application.

Kamambo further submitted that the State witnesses denied ever receiving a gift from the accused, such, there is no evidence to prove to the essential element of inducement.