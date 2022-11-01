Kaitano Tembo fired…again in South Africa

SOUTH African Premiership football club Sekhukhune United has parted ways with their Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank Coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work while at the Club”, said the club’s CEO Jonas Malatji.

“Ever the Professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one. Sport in general and football in particular is result driven, and this remains true for the club that find itself in a very precarious position in the DSTV Premiership.”

Coach Tembo, thanked The Chairman and Board for having given him an opportunity at the club. “I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the Technical Team and support Staff, and wish the Club and its supporters the very best.”

The Board and Management at the club wished Tembo the very best in his future endeavours.

The Club will in the meantime begin in earnest, its search for a coach and will not make any further statements on this matter. – Supersport.com