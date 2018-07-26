Kaitano ready for SuperSport challenge

READY FOR THE CHALLENGE . . . Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo says he is prepared to lead South African side SuperSport United where he is the caretaker coach

PRETORIA. – SuperSport United caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo says he will try by all means not to disappoint the bosses if asked to take the team forward in the new season.

Tembo has been in charge of SuperSport since coach Eric Tinkler resigned last term and looks set to continue, having taken the side through their paces in the pre-season.

Matsatsantsa are scheduled to play their first league game of 2018/ 2019 against Cape Town City in the Mother City on August 4. United’s participation in the MTN8 remains in doubt due to the ongoing Tendai Ndoro eligibility saga.

“The trust means a lot to me because it is not always easy to be at the club for this long and you get such opportunities,” Tembo said.

“All I can do is to appreciate the trust, the respect and the confidence the club has had in me. It’s very important that I do my job properly as it is my last. I’m not really concerned about the position; what really matters for me is what do I do now not to disappoint the bosses who have shown confidence in me.

“I know I’m not under pressure other than the pressure to do well and not let down the club and the players who have responded very well to my philosophy.”

Asked if the club have told him whether he will be charge for the coming campaign, Tembo said: “For me it is just business as usual. I’m focusing on preparing the team and I have been in charge of the team for the last six months.”

Should he continue to lead the team, Tembo is aware of the expectations from management. “I have been here for quite some time and this is an ambitious club. It’s all about winning things.

“For me, especially with the team we have and the players, we want to compete with the top three. That’s our target and we know we have the players at our disposal for us to do that.”

Tembo also gave an update on defender Bongani Khumalo, who is training with the club following the expiry of his contract at Bidvest Wits at the end of June.

“We are still assessing him and if everything goes well during his period, we will issue a statement on that as well.”

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows have signed Zimbabwe left-back Divine Lunga.

Lunga was on the books of Chicken Inn in his homeland and has been training with Abafana Bes’thende for a few weeks now.Arrows coach Clinton Larsen also revealed that he was assessing the left-back at the club. The 23-year-old comes at a time when the club is in desperate need of a left-back after the departure of Lehlohonolo Nonyane, while Zolani Nkombelo recently suffered a serious injury at training.

“The club has signed Divine Lunga and he’ll be with the team this coming season,” a source told KickOff.com.

Lunga was part of the Zimbabwean side that recently won the COSAFA Cup in Polokwane.

“He played in all three matches on the Warriors’ way to glory. He’ll be the third Zimbabwe player at the club, with striker Knox Mutizwa and defensive midfielder Danny Phiri already on the KZN side’s books. – Kick-Off.