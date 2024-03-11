Kaindu ends Dynamos jinx at B/F . . . High-profile match ends incident-free

FLYING START . . . Highlanders forward Reason Sibanda outjumps Dynamos defender Kelvin Moyo in a battle for possession as DeMbare’s Donald Dzvinyai closely monitors the situation during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields yesterday.

Tadious Manyepo in BULAWAYO

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1)2

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)1

HIGHLANDERS laid a marker with this statement win over rivals Dynamos in an exciting Battle of Zimbabwe at Barbourfieds yesterday.

Man-of-the-match Melikhaya Ncube’s first half beauty and a fine finish by Archford Faira were all that Bosso needed to start their season on a good note.

DeMbare got their consolation through the boot of newboy Alexandar Mandinyenya.

For once the country’s biggest game was played in an encouraging spirit of sportsmanship with Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa being exemplary.

Even the fans who filled the iconic home of football in the City of Kings and Queens to capacity displayed commendable maturity especially given the last showdown at this venue on September 10 last year had to be abandoned due to crowd trouble.

These key stakeholders had roadshows early in the day across Bulawayo and by the time the game started, it was clear that the tie would be violence-free.

And in the end, Bosso were all smiles after managing to collect the maximum points in the opening day of the season against their bigger rivals.

It was especially sweeter for returning Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, who managed to put together a victory over Dynamos for the first time.

“I am happy that as Highlanders we have managed to pick the three points. It was a tough match against a very good team,” said Kaindu.

“Our game plan worked very well and credit to the boys. It was a very good all round display by the team.

“I am feeling happy to have won one of the biggest battles in Africa.

“The three points will go a long way in giving the boys the much-needed confidence going forward”.

His Dynamos counterpart Genesis “Kaka” Mangombe, who started new recruits Temptation Chiwunga, Alexandar Mandinyenya, Frederick Ansah Botchway and Nomore Chinyerere in the First 11 was disappointed with the defeat.

“I am disappointed with the result although I feel we played very well,” said Mangombe.

“It was a tight game. I feel we had some moments and we were supposed to utilise them.

“Highlanders got their chances and managed to finish them off. We couldn’t do the same but all the same it’s a game of football. We have picked some positives.”

Both teams were cautious in the opening phases with neither managing a shot on target for the first 18 minutes.

Dynamos even looked to be the ones to score first until Mason Mushore cut in from the left flank and released for Ncube who roasted the paralysed DeMbare defence before curling with his left to give Bosso the lead.

The visitors tried to find their way back into the match with Issa Sadiki twice shooting straight to goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda from dead ball situations.

It was Bosso who could have stretched their lead though with two minutes before the break when newboy Reason Sibanda found space in the box but failed to wrap his foot around the ball and Dynamos goalkeeper Tafiremutsa collected.

The second half started as the first had finished with the hosts dominating possession.

And three minute after the restart, they doubled their advantage with Faira placing a low shot after some good work by Lynoth Chikuhwa.

Eight minutes later, Sadiki almost halved the deficit but his powerful curler missed the target, with Sibanda a beaten man.

With Dynamos pushing forward more, Mandinyenya got a goal in a typical poacher’s style, beating Sibanda with an outstretched left to reignite the vibe of the match.

Although DeMbare tried as hard as they could with Namibian striker Sydney Uri-Khob who was introduced late on coming close with a well taken volley, Bosso stood resolute and pocketed the points.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Marvellous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore (Malvin Sibanda 85min), Peter Muduhwa, Reason Sibanda, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube

Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Frederick Botchway (Shadreck Nyahwa 61min), Donald Dzvinyai, Donald Mudadi (Elton Chikona 61 min) Kevin Moyo, Nomore Chinyerere, Emmanuel Jalai, Valentine Kadonzvo (Keith Madera 33min), Temptation Chiwunga, Issa Sadiki (Emmanuel Paga 61min), Alexandar Mandinyenya(Sydney Uri-Khob 78min