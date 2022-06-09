Kagonye jailed 16 months

09 Jun, 2022 - 15:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Kagonye jailed 16 months Petronella Kagonye

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter 

Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye has been jailed for 16 months after she was convicted of stealing 20 laptops that were meant for schools in Goromonzi South constituency.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro had initially sentenced Kagonye to 36 months in prison before setting aside 12 months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further eight months were set aside on condition that she restitutes US$10 000 equivalent to the laptops she stole.

Related Stories:

She will serve the remaining 16 months in jail.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting