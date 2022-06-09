Kagonye jailed 16 months

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Former Cabinet Minister Petronella Kagonye has been jailed for 16 months after she was convicted of stealing 20 laptops that were meant for schools in Goromonzi South constituency.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro had initially sentenced Kagonye to 36 months in prison before setting aside 12 months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

A further eight months were set aside on condition that she restitutes US$10 000 equivalent to the laptops she stole.

She will serve the remaining 16 months in jail.