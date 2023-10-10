Kadoma vocational school graduates 20 students

Senior Reporter

Government’s quest for skills-based learning for industrial development through Education 5.0 has found expression with the establishment and recent graduation of at least 20 students at Kadoma School of Food Art working with Kwekwe Polytechnic.

The school has established a Skills Development Centre that is expected to help increase the country’s pool of skilled workers who will bring solutions to development needs.

Among the skills offered are metal fabrication, electrical installation, hotel and catering to offer alternative development paths for people coming out of school.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Kadoma School of Food Art Director Mr Passmore Nyanzira said the school seeks to empower people who have failed academically.

“We want people coming out of our schools in the community of Kadoma to have somewhere to start from even if they failed their Ordinary Level,” said Mr Nyanzira.

“We thank President Mnangagwa’s drive for Public-Private-Partnerships (PPPs) in development as we seek to develop skills which will make people their own employers and also create employment for others.”

He said the centre was there to offer women, girls and everyone vulnerable in society a chance to turnaround their fortunes through getting life skills.

The centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kwekwe Polytechnic in 2022 leading to the enrolment of full time students.

Cooperation expanded, resulting in the centre offering other technical skills such as construction studies automotive studies and health studies.

As a result of the partnership, the centre is now offering agricultural skills in Sanyati and surrounding areas in a bid to help improve livelihoods.

Apart from Kwekwe Polytechnic, the centre is getting support from Craft Properties Holdings in partnership with Passward Construction through provision of working space for practical lessons.

Craft Properties Holdings chief executive officer Professor Kudakwashe Taruberekera said theory alone was not enough to bring out a technically skilled person.

“Passward Construction is moving beyond adoption of Education 5.0, and Craft Properties has been the hub of fruition of its successful implementation,” said Prof Taruberekera.

“Spaces for practical lessons have been provided for by Craft Properties, since theory alone is not enough. Credit is given to Kwekwe Polytechnic College for allowing this affiliation.”

He pledged to continue supporting community initiatives and assisting the vulnerable people in community of Kadoma and beyond through the CEO’s Cheer Fund, construction of a school, Children’s Home and Mental Health Hospital to address effects of drug and substance abuse.

Miss Gaopalelwe Chovhunoita, the best student in mixiology, which deals in the mixing of various beverages, a skill needed in wine tasting and making of wines among others said she hoped to start her own wine brand and travel the world to showcase her skill.