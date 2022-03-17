Kadoma entrepreneur to attend prestigious UN leadership summit

Business Reporter

Kadoma-based entrepreneur, Craft Properties Pvt Ltd Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Kudakwashe Taruberekera, is among world promising businesspeople invited to attend this year’s edition of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact Leaders’ Summit to be held in June.

This inclusive leaders summit aims to empower business leaders at every level to take collective action and inspire future leaders to embed a sustainability mindset in their line of business.

The two-day summit is designed as a collective and individual evaluation of milestones that have been attained in the sustainability journey, from addressing global trends to the resources and tools needed to accelerate the process in business in order to attain a shared vision for a world suitable for all.

According to Sanda Ojiambo, the executive director for United Nations Global Compact, the meeting intends to look ahead and return to the core work after Covid-19 disruptions.

It will look at strengthening public-private partnerships, meeting companies that are on their sustainability journey, providing the tools and resources necessary to create ambitious, measurable goals.

“With just eight years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals before 2030, and as we enter the third year of a global pandemic, it is time to get back on track and return to the core of the sustainability journey to accelerate and scale progress on the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Mr Ojiambo.

As articulated in the United Nations Global Compact 2021–23 leaders strategy, the ambition is to accelerate and scale up the global collective impact of business in upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the SDGs.

The event is the first hybrid event, thus the Leaders’ Summit will convene a global audience through in-person events held in New York and Bangkok as well as virtual plenaries in Latin America, Australia, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The UN Global Compact Leaders’ Summit will this year convene stakeholders (in-person and online) from the United Nations, Governments, businesses, civil society, and all Local Networks to take stock of progress so far, address the gaps in knowledge, resources and funding.

The two-day event will be characterised by plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities.