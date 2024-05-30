  • Today Thu, 30 May 2024

Kadoma cricketer stabbed to death

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Kadoma cricketer was yesterday stabbed to death by a yet-to-be-identified man.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kohwera confirmed the sad development that saw a young sportsman, Scott Blessing Kamwise, lose his life.

The unidentified man slit Kamwise’s throat and his back.

His phone and other belongings were found close to his lifeless body.

