Kadoma cricketer stabbed to death
Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
A Kadoma cricketer was yesterday stabbed to death by a yet-to-be-identified man.
Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kohwera confirmed the sad development that saw a young sportsman, Scott Blessing Kamwise, lose his life.
The unidentified man slit Kamwise’s throat and his back.
His phone and other belongings were found close to his lifeless body.
