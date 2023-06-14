Kadoma converts bus terminus into flea market

Ivan Zhakata in KADOMA

RESIDENTS of Kadoma have raised concern over the conversion of the only bus terminus in the central business district (CBD) into a flea market by the corruption-riddled opposition-led council.

The terminus was used by commuter omnibuses to ferry people to various suburbs in the city which are Rimuka, Game Park, Ngezi, and Munhumutapa among others.

At the rank, a foundation with demarcations of the markets sizes has already been laid and the combis are now operating inside the city centre causing havoc.

In a letter addressed to Mr Malvern Dondo, Kadoma’s town clerk, residents under the Kadoma Residents Association said they were deeply concerned over the establishment of a flea market at the only CBD bus terminus in the city.

“As residents, we wish to raise our total objection to the ongoing work by the City of Kadoma to establish a flea market at the only CBD designated passenger terminus in the city,” said the residents.

“It should be highlighted that Kadoma is the only city without a proper bus terminus compared to other cities and towns save for the CBD one which is now under threat if the ongoing move by the council goes ahead. Already, this ‘proper’ bus terminus is limited as it is squashed on borders with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) visitors’ car park and entrance to offloading bay.

“For the record, all other places in the city now being used as pick and drop points for public transport are illegal as they encroach on entrances of private properties. NRZ once halted this move by council through its former station master but since his retirement, the unpopular move has come to life again.”

The residents said there was a need for local governance, urban planning and development technocrats to give proper advice to the council.

“We look forward to a lasting solution to this boiling crisis which can be disastrous to passenger safety. Residents were never consulted about this initiative in line with the Urban Councils Act.”