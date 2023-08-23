Kadoma Central: voting in progress

Fidelis Munyoro in KADOMA

Hundrends of voters in Kadoma Central this morning trooped to polling centres to cast their ballots to choose their preferred candidates in various elective seats.

Zanu PF First Secretary and incumbent President Mnangagwa is seeking a second term to lead the country. He is battling it out with 10 other contestants including CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa and Ms Elizabeth Valerio, the only female Presidential candidate, among others.

A spot check by The Herald found long and short queues in various polling stations by early as 6am with voters, eager to exercise their constitutional obligations.

The voters are also electing their preferred MPS and councillors.

At Mupawose Primary school only a few could not find their names on the polling centre voters’ roll and were referred to other centres nearby.

Tawanda Mutyambiza, a voter in Ingezi told The Herald that his name was missing and was referred to another polling station nearby.

“My brother, my name is missing here. I have been advised to go to other polling centre,” he said.

“I am sure I will find my details there and vote. I cannot miss the opportunity.”

Wearvely High School in Ward 17 had three polling centres under the same premises. It had long queues and the voting process was smooth and fast, according to voters.

“The voting was smoothing and the polling officers are humble and professionals,” said Mr Kizito Size.

“This is the best of the best voting process ever since I started voting.”

Another voter Ms Jane Faro said voting was peaceful and the atmosphere in and outside the polling stations was friendly.

Zanu PF candidate for the parliamentary seat Cde Cosmas Dhaka expressed confidence that he will romp to victory on the basis of the development work he has done for Kadoma and its people.

“My work speaks for itself. I have passion for Kadoma and work for the development of the country,” he said adding that if he wins it will be God’s wish and if he loses again it will be God’s decision.

Meanwhile, Veronica Gwaze in CHIRUMHANZI reports that it is all systems go in Chirumhanzu constituency as voting started on time in the jurisdiction’ s 74 polling stations.

The polling stations are being manned by an average of eight people who by 7am had completed the set up to allow voters to cast their votes.

The voters’ roll was already pasted outside the stations.

“Voting started at exactly 7am at all our stations and everything is going on well so far with numbers increasing by the minute,” said the elections officer Mr Michael Mushati.

In the three Gutu constituencies of Gutu West, Central and East, all polling stations opened without problems with each constituency recording an average of 1 500 people in queues early morning.

All constituencies have reported a peaceful start with a case of assault and confiscation of personal items being reported in Gutu West. Police said they are investigating.