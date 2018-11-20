Kadoma blaze razes three shops

Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

KADOMA – Three shops here – Edgars, Jet and Coloursel – were last night razed in a blaze causing the destruction of furniture and clothing items worth thousands of United States dollars.

The fire started around 9pm but by the time the fire brigade from Chegutu, which is about 33 kilometres away, arrived everything had been burnt to ashes. Another backup fire brigade from Rio Zim also came in to assist but the damage had already been done.

While the cause of the fire was not yet established, workers from one of the shops suspected that it could have been caused by an electrical fault.

“The fire started from Jet shop before quickly spreading to both Edgars and Coloursel. ,” an employee said.

More details to follow