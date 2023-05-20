Kadewere living his dream in La Liga

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

TINO Kadewere has revealed that he has always longed to play in the Spanish La Liga.

But his switch to one of the best leagues in the world came about accidentally.

He was deemed excess to requirements at his French Ligue 1 side Lyon at the start of the current season in August last year.

And he was loaned to RCD Mallorca in the Spanish top division.

He hasn’t enjoyed a fruitful stay as he could have wanted with injuries keeping him on the sidelines for the better part of the opening half.

But Kadewere has proved his mettle since recovering from the sprain and he has since notched 13 appearances while scoring once in his debut for Mallorca.

He is the first Zimbabwean player to ply his trade in the Spanish La Liga and he could as well win the La Liga African MVP award after he was nominated for the prize that will be determined by an online vote by fans.

A jury of 35 African journalists including The Herald will also cast their votes to determine the most outstanding African player in La Liga for the current season.

And Kadewere will be fancying his chances to gatecrash the prestigious accolade.

But, for the 27-year-old, it is playing in his dream league that has excited him the most.

Speaking in a La Liga Africa Show hosted by Julia Stuart, Kadewere, whose one-year loan spell expires on June 30 said he is ready to stay put at Mallorca should he be required to stay.

After all, his loan agreement has a buy-out close.

“Honestly it’s (La Liga) really amazing. It is one of the best leagues in the world and for me I feel like it’s the best that I have played in. I feel really good and competition here is aggressive, it’s more competitive than where I was. I feel the level is amongst the best.

“It is huge, I am really proud because I became the first Zimbabwean to play in La Liga, it’s a great achievement for me, it’s a great achievement for the country, the African continent and the African youngsters who are looking up to playing in this kind of league so I am really proud of myself and really happy to be able to play in La Liga,” said Kadewere.

“Scoring in my La Liga debut was like a dream come true. I have always wanted to play in La Liga and also getting to score on my debut was amazing for me.

“I was really proud of myself, it’s something that I will never forget. For me it’s something that I always look at. “It was a big achievement and for me I had hoped to do more but due to some circumstances, it was not what I hoped for.

“”I feel really happy here and I am playing with a great group of guys so whatever happens I am up for it.

“I am ready to be here and I am also ready to go back (to Lyon) and start afresh”.

While he is happy with his contribution this season, Kadewere believes the term could have been more enjoyable had he been fit throughout.

“My debut season has really been amazing. Of course it has not gone to where I wanted but I am proud of myself and the team because the team has really been supportive and helpful,” he said.

“I really enjoyed every day of the season and I would have wanted to do better than what I did this season but there are seasons like this and I will take it as a learning curve.

“If I am to stay next season, I know I would have adapted very well and I know that I will be able to progress much better than what I did this season. I am really hopeful”.

Meanwhile a Spanish LaLiga delegation arrived in the country yesterday on a mission

to assess the growth of the Real Betis project in Zimbabwe. They will also engage Zimbabwean football stakeholders and the Government, to create synergies towards promoting the country’s brand.

Real Betis technical director Juan Parra, the team’s head of global sports project Ignacio Pinilla, technical coordinator Javier López and La Liga Africa delegate Enrique Suay will also grace the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe festival in Harare tomorrow.

There will also be a watch party for a LaLiga derby between Sevilla and Real Betis tomorrow night which will be attended by Government officials, Spanish embassy staff among other key delegates.