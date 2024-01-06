Kadewere in flying start

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker, Tino Kadewere’s new career at FC Nantes got off to a flying start as he grabbed a brace in a 4-1 win away to Ligue 2 side Pau in a Coupe De France round of 64 match yesterday.

Kadewere was introduced at the start of the second half with the hosts leading 1-0 and scored in the 80th and 83rd minute to make it 2-1 and 3-1 respectively before Kader Bamba sealed the comeback win in the 88th minute. Meanwhile, Kadewere is bracing for a new challenge at FC Nantes following his loan move, which looks set to become permanent at the end of the 2023-24 season, from fellow French Ligue 1 side, Olympique Lyon on Tuesday.

The January transfer window opened across European leagues on New Year’s Day and Kadewere’s move became one of the earliest.

Kadewere initially moved on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season but the move will become a two-year transfer if Nantes, who are currently part of the relegation equation, remain in the French Ligue 1 at the end of the season.

Confirming his move on social media on Thursday, Kadewere said he is excited to face new challenges.

“I’m excited to join FC Nantes and face new challenges. I’m determined to give my best and proudly represent the colours of this historic club!

“See you very soon on the pitch,” posted Kadewere.

He also spoke to the Lyon family, in a post that gave strongest hint that Kadewere feels his time at Lyon is done.

“The time has come to say goodbye. I am delighted to announce that I’m leaving on loan to FC Nantes.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Olympique Lyonnais for this incredible opportunity and for all the experiences I have had here. It’s an honour to have worn this shirt and to be part of this great family.

“A huge thank you to the fans, teammates, staff and the whole club for their unwavering support. You’ve made this a special chapter in my career,” said Kadewere.

It will however, not be easy for Kadewere to secure a First XI jersey at Nantes who also recruited Sheffield United winger, Benie Traore up to the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Ivorian starred at Swedish side BK Häcken where he scored 24 goals in 57 matches since January 2021 before moving to Premiership side Sheffield United, who are currently bottom of the English Premier League standings.

Although he had been getting game time lately, Kadewere struggled for goals at Lyon and has nothing to his name for both goals and assists after 11 appearances as a substitute.

He missed the other six goals due to injury and non-selection.

On the other hand, Nantes have been struggling, losing six of their last eight games and managing just four points.

Kadewere and Lyon handed Nantes the latest defeat on the last round of Ligue One action for 2023 on December 20.

Nantes are 13th in the 18-team French Ligue One with 18 points from 17 games while Lyon are 15th with 16 points from 17 matches.

Kadewere’s new interim club will be at home to Clermont on January 14 for their next league game of a difficult season.