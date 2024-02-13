Kadewere happy to end drought

Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors striker, Tino Kadewere is delighted to have finally found his mark in Nantes colours after scoring his first league goal for the Ligue 1 side on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwe international helped his side collect maximum points as Nantes edged Toulouse 2-1.

Making his fourth appearance for Nantes since his loan move from Olympique Lyon last month, Kadewere finally ended his goal drought six minutes after the break.

Kadewere was left a relieved man with getting off the mark for his charges.

“It is always a good thing to score for your team and what makes it special is that the goal helped us to collect maximum points.

“As a striker, you always wanted to score goals and I am happy that I have finally managed to get off the mark in the league,” said Kadewere.

Kadewere’s goal ensured that Nantes recorded their first league win in two months having last won a Ligue 1 match on December 2 against Nice.

A fortnight ago, Kadewere missed a chance to score his first goal for Nantes when he had his penalty kick saved in the 72nd minute by Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf. Despite missing the penalty, Kadewere never lost hope.

“I could have gotten my first goal for the club two weeks ago, but the spot kick got saved.

“It was painful but it happens in football hence never lost hope as I got support from my teammates and the technical team.

“I am excited that I finally scored and I am looking forward to scoring more goals for the team going forward,” said the Warriors striker.