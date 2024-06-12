Justice Mawadze appointed deputy Judge President

Fidelis Munyoro

President Mnangagwa has appointed High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze as the Deputy Judge President.

Judicial Service Commission Secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana confirmed the latest appointment of the Masvingo-based High Court Judge to the new position.

Justice Mary Dube is Judge President. Justice Mawadze was appointed to the bench in 2010.

He will be sworn in on Monday at the Constitutional Court along with the 11 newly appointed Judges of the High Court and one for the Administrative Court.