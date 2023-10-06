Justice Matanda-Moyo appointed new Prosecutor General

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) chair and former High Court Judge, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, has added another feather to her cap after President Mnangagwa yesterday appointed her as the country’s first female Prosecutor-General.

The appointment of Justice Matanda-Moyo, who had been at the helm of ZACC since May 2019, comes a few days after President Mngangagwa appointed Mrs Virginia Mabiza as the country’s first ever female Attorney-General.

Justice Matanda-Moyo’s appointment is with immediate effect and she takes over from Mr Kumbirai Hodzi who held the position from 2019 until his resignation on medical grounds last year. Since then, Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa has been acting Prosecutor-General.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya announced the appointment yesterday.

“His Excellency the President, has in terms of Section 259 (3) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe appointed Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the Prosecutor-General with immediate effect,” he said.

Dr Rushwaya said Justice Matanda-Moyo had vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a magistrate, State advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State Counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme Courts.

He said she rose through the ranks to the post of Director Civil Division and Director Public Prosecution before being appointed Judge of the Labour Court (2009) and Judge of the High Court (2013).

Dr Rushwaya said the new Prosecutor-General also served as Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in

international cases on human rights.

The Office of the President and Cabinet last year revealed that Justice Matanda-Moyo’s predecessor Mr Hodzi resigned due to health conditions pending redeployment elsewhere upon full recovery.

The late National Hero Ambassador Johannes Tomana was the first person to hold the title of Prosecutor-General after the office was separated from that of the Attorney-General in 2013.

Ambassador Tomana was then replaced by Advocate Ray Goba in 2017 who passed the baton to Mr Hodzi and now Justice Matanda-Moyo.

The appointment of Justice Matanda-Moyo, which follows that of Mrs Mabiza, is further confirmation that the Second Republic is serious about appointing deserving women to key Government positions.