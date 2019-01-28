JUST IN: Zupco arsonists jailed 32 years

JUST IN: Zupco arsonists jailed 32 years This file picture shows thick smoke billowing from a burning bus near Tsholotsho Business Centre

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
SIX men who burnt a Zupco bus and a car belonging to Chegutu East legislator Webster Shamu’s wife during the recent violent protests that rocked Harare and other cities have been jailed a combined 32 years.

They were eight when they initially appeared in court but regional magistrate Mr Elijah Makomo acquitted two of them due to lack of evidence linking them to the offence.

The ring leader Emmanuel Chari was sentenced to 7 years while five others were jailed 5 years each.

More to follow…

