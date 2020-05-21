JUST IN: ZINWA gets $7,5m for boreholes

Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has drilled eight boreholes to help improve the water situation at Covid-19 response facilities in Mashonaland Central and East Provinces as Treasury released $7, 5 million for this emergency response programme.

The facilities include hospitals and quarantine centres in the two provinces.

The parastatal is set to drill three more boreholes to complete the full complement of 11 priority areas provided by the provincial COVID-19 taskforces for Mashonaland Central and East.

Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said and drilling of the boreholes is part of ZINWA’s emergency response programme to help the country contain and roll back the spread of the virus.

“Institutions that have benefitted from the programme are Concession Hospital, Mutoko Hospital, Madziwa Teacher’s College, Mahusekwa District Hospital, Beatrice Hospital, Bindura Provincial Hosptial, Chikondoma Clinic and Kotwa District Hospital.

“Procurement of materials for equipping of the boreholes and connecting them to the main water systems is underway while siting of boreholes at more COVID response facilities in the two provinces is also in progress,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga said borehole drilling was in progress at Mt Darwin District Hospital while siting was expected to be completed this week at Muzarabani Centre and Mushumbi Clinic.

Meanwhile the Authority has rehabilitated a total of 215 boreholes in six of the eight rural provinces in the country as it forges ahead with its programme to improve the water and sanitation situation for rural communities.

“Of these, 46 boreholes were rehabilitated in Manicaland, 47 in Mashonaland Central, two in Mashonaland East, 68 in Masvingo, 27 in Matabeleland North and 24 in Matabeleland South.

“A total of 969 boreholes are set to be rehabilitated under this programme,” Mrs Munyonga said.