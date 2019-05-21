Breaking News
JUST-IN: ZINARA workers in $130 000 scam

21 May, 2019 - 11:05 0 Views
(File pic of a ZINARA stand at the ZITF)

The Herald

Sharon Chikowore-Mashonaland West Bureau

A Chinhoyi magistrate has denied bail to three Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) workers who were arrested recently for defrauding the scandal-hit State entity of at least $130 000.

Zinara provincial vehicle licensing supervisor Philliman Muvindi and licensing clerks Nyasha Peter Zhangazha and Leo Chikaponya appeared before Provincial Magistrate Mr Tavengwa Chibanda on Friday last week facing fraud charges involving $138 594.

Mr Chibanda remanded the trio to May 30.

More details to follow

