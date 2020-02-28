JUST IN: Zinara to disburse road funds

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zinara has set aside $512 million this year to be disbursed to four road authorities for road maintenance works across the country.

In an interview, Zinara acting chief executive officer Engineer Moses Chigonyati said the funds will be disbursed for road maintenance across the country.

“We have four road authorities, the Department of Roads under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, the DDF under the Office of President and Cabinet, Urban Councils and Rural District Councils. For the current year 2020, we have budgeted about $512 million to be disbursed to the four road authorities.

“About 60 Rural District Councils will get $117 760 000, Urban councils $158 719 999, Department of Roads $143 360 000 and the DDF $92 159 999,” he said.

More to follow…