JUST IN: Zimta, PTUZ call off teachers’ strike

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) and the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) have called off a strike which started last week to pave way for negotiations with Government and called on their members to return to work starting tomorrow.

According to the unions, all their members should report for work by Tuesday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima yesterday met the teachers unions and reiterated the commitment to addressing the plight of teachers through monetary as well as non-monetary incentives, most of which have been in the pipeline for long.

Addressing a press conference, Zimta national president Mr Richard Gundane said they had called off the industrial action which commenced on February 5 demanding their employer to review the conditions of employment for their members.

More to follow. . .