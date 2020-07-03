JUST IN: Zimra dismisses strike rumour

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has dismissed claims by some people that operations had come to a stand still with customs officers on a go slow.

There was anxiety among importers and exporters for the better part of the day with the news of a job action filtering through social media. In a statement today, Zimra dismissed the news as misleading.

“There have been misleading reports that Zimra employees at Beitbridge border post have engaged in a strike,” said the organisation.

“Employees have reported to duty as normal. There is no strike.

“We would want to assure the transacting public that the Authority continues to provide uninterrupted service as the Borders”.

When the news crew visited the border it was business as usual with commercial trucks entering and leaving the country uninterrupted.

Zimra is clearing an average of 1000 commercial trucks at Beitbridge Border Post daily.

Traffic at the country’s southern border has been increasing since the beginning of the lockdown following the closure of many transit borders in Sadc region.

Zimbabwe has remained a viable transit route for countries north of the Zambezi River including Angola, Tanzania, Malawi, DRC and Zambia.