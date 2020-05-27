Breaking News
Schools, colleges no longer isolation centres

Schools, colleges no longer isolation centres

Schools, colleges and universities will no longer be used as Covid-19 quarantine centres for returnees since they ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Zimpapers embarks on Covid-19 fundraising campaign

27 May, 2020 - 19:05 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Zimpapers embarks on Covid-19 fundraising campaign

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Zimbabwe`s largest integrated media company Zimpapers has launched a fundraising campaign meant to feed into to the national Covid-19 response effort.

The company whose portfolio comprise of leading national and regional newspapers The Herald, Sunday Mail, Chronicle, Manica Post, Sunday News, Kwayedza, Business Weekly, H-Metro and B-Metro, Zimpapers Television Network and radio stations Star FM, Diamond FM, Capitalk FM and Nyaminyami FM, will be using its wide reach to mobilise donations for the cause.

The campaign, which is running under the theme #TogetherWeStandTogetherWeWin, has been described by the company’s leadership as a clarion call for Zimbabweans to come together to help the country to escalate the fight against the pandemic.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting