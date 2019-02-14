JUST IN: Zim urges nuclear powers to disarm

14 Feb, 2019 - 16:02 0 Views
JUST IN: Zim urges nuclear powers to disarm Dr Sibusiso Moyo

The Herald

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter
Zimbabwe has urged countries in possession of nuclear weapons to engage in serious negotiations to eliminate and ban the weapons of mass destruction.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo said nuclear weapons states should start negotiations on nuclear disarmament in good faith without further delay. The Minister made the remarks while officially opening the National  Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation Seminar in Harare today.

‘All scientific evidence suggests that there will be no winners from nuclear war,” he said. “The doctrine of mutually-assured destruction says there will be no winners, but that life and civilisation as we know them all will cease to exist.”

More to follow…

