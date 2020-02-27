JUST IN: Zim to deepen ties with UN Human Rights Council

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

The Government is committed to deepen interactions with the United Nations Human Rights Council in fulfilling the country’s obligations in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Speaking during the high level segment of the 43th session of the Human Rights Council summit in Geneva, Switzerland, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affair Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said to demonstrate its commitment to the Human Rights Council processes, Zimbabwe has submitted its voluntary Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mid-term Report in October 2019.

“The submission of this report demonstrates my Government’s full commitment to the realisation of the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, in particular the Bill of Rights.

“My country commits to put more effort in order to remain compliant with reporting procedures under the core human rights instruments. In that regard, Zimbabwe recently presented the 6th periodic report under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women before the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) Committee,” he said.

In November 2019, Minister Ziyambi said the Government also presented its 11th – 15th Combined Report under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, as well as the 1st – 4th combined Periodic Report under The Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women.

“Zimbabwe extended invitations and successfully hosted the Special Rapporteurs on the Right to Food and on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association. The Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food conducted her mission from 18-28 November 2019, following which she shared her report with the Government, which has since responded and eagerly awaits the upcoming interactive dialogue during this ongoing Council Session.”