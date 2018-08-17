JUST IN: Zim now a mature democracy, President

Breaking News
Takunda Maodza, WINDHOEK, Namibia
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the July 30 harmonised elections represented maturing, entrenchment of democratic traditions and values in Zimbabwe.

The elections were won by President Mnangagwa, who garnered 50, 8 percent of the vote against MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s 44,3 percent.

Zanu-PF won over two thirds majority in the National Assembly.

In his maiden speech at the Sadc Summit of Heads of State and Government which officially opened today, President Mnangagwa said the focus was now on revamping the economy and uplifting the people’s standard of life.

“The 30th July harmonised general elections represented maturing and entrenchment of democratic traditions and values of my nation,” President Mnangagwa said.

More to follow…

