President Mnangagwa yesterday said pandemics like coronavirus (Covid-19) cannot be blamed on anyone since they have ...

JUST IN: Zim, Ireland cricket series postponed

The Herald

Sports Reporter
Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket Ireland have agreed to postpone indefinitely the cricket series that was planned for early next month in Bulawayo.

A joint statement from the two cricket boards said it was mutually agreed to shelve the tour in light of the rising cases of coronavirus across the globe and the risks associated with global travel at the moment.

Zimbabwe were scheduled to host Ireland in three One Day Internationals and as many T20Is from April 2 to April 12 at Queens Sports Club.

The development comes just after English county cricket sides Derbyshire and Durham cut short their pre-season training camps in Zimbabwe at the weekend.

