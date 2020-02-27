JUST IN: Zesa reviews tariff

Herald Reporter

The electricity tariff is set to rise by 19,02 percent with effect from March 1.

The upward adjustment is set to take the tariff to 49c for the first 50kWh, from 41c/ kWh; from 51kWh to 200kWh, the tariff will rise to $1,08c from 91c.

From 201kWh the tariff rises to $4,61c from $3,87c/kWh.

In a statement today, ZETDC acting managing director Engineer Ralph Katsande said the tariff adjustment was in accordance with the Tariff Award of October 2 last year, which approved the implementation of a monthly tariff indexation formula which takes into account the movement of macroeconomic fundamentals such as the exchange rate and inflation.