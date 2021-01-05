JUST IN: ZERA sets new fuel prices

The Herald

Chiedza Matenga OnlineCorrespondent

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has published the new fuel prices effective from January 5.

Diesel will now be $100.91 (US$1.23) per litre, while petrol will be $99.35 (US$1.21) per litre.

The review that was posted by ZERA states that; “Operators may however set prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages.

“Stakeholders are advised that petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, facebook or Twitter handle.”

 

