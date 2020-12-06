JUST IN: ZBC’s Janet Munyaka dies of Covid-19

Africa Moyo

She succumbed to Covid-19 last night at the age of 48.

Munyaka died at St Annes Hospital in Harare, on a day when Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in Zimbabwe.

Munyaka was ZBC diplomatic correspondent by the time of her death.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday described Munyaka as an accomplished journalist.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing away of of one of the country’s veteran female journalists, Janet Munyaka, who served at the national broadcaster, ZBC for over a decade,” she said.

Munyaka served as municipal, health and politics reporter for a long time.

Meanwhile, the additional Covid-19 deaths reported yesterday have pushed the overall death toll to 291 since the pandemic broke out in the country in March.

Of the deaths, nine were reported by Harare Province

retrospectively while one new death was reported by Bulawayo.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in a daily update released last night.

The deaths come at a time when Zimbabwe is recording a surge in new Covid-19 cases, which hit 667 this week alone.

Yesterday, 70 new cases were recorded, compared to 123 reported yesterday after 1 577 PCR tests were done.

Of the new cases reported yesterday, 50 were local transmissions while 20 were returnees from South Africa.

Encouragingly, 46 new recoveries were reported, leaving the national recovery rate at 81,4 percent while active

cases shot up to 1 48 2 yesterday.

As of December 5, Zimbabwe has now recorded 10 617 cases 8 844 recoveries and

291 deaths.